CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To commemorate Black History Month, DaCultureReport has expanded its platform to an online news site that covers hip-hop music, as well as, the latest developments in urban culture and lifestyle. Website: https://daculturereport.com/.
A variety of new verticals featured on the expanded medium include: "What's in the News," "Entertainment" and "Beauty of the Week" – which allows DaCultureReport to experiment with feature ideas and determine what categories of content will be developed for its audience.
"What's in the News" is an added feature implemented to challenge the status quo idea that objective news is only credible when it comes from a white and middle-class source. The addition of "Entertainment" is intended to showcase films, authors and books, R&B music, athletes, Black actors, and actress and the overall Black excellence in the entertainment industry as a cornerstone of the urban community. "Beauty of the Week" was developed to curve whitewashing within the beauty industry and show women of color that representation matters.
"Hip-hop is more than music. It's a lifestyle," says Ali Bouldin, creator of DaCultureReport. "It's Black culture. Everything from how we dress, to what we watch on television. Down to our language. It's all influenced by hip-hop. Hip-hop is the driving force behind today's latest trends."
As DaCultureReport expands content, Bouldin is working to engage with college students across the country that express interest in journalism careers with an intent to bring their respective voices to the new platform.
"During the ongoing pandemic, Gen Z has proven that their collective influence cannot be denied," says Bouldin. "It's important that we nurture that creativity and help them shape urban news narratives in the immediate future."
To learn more about contributor opportunities, to submit music or inquire about your business being featured on DaCultureReport, send an email to Ali Bouldin at ali@daculturereport.com.
About "DaCultureReport":
DaCultureReport is a multi-media online news site dedicated to hip-hop music and urban lifestyle news.
Founded in 2019 as an indie rap music blog, DaCultureReport expanded in less than two years to include socially relatable interests of the Black diaspora. DaCultureReport was created by Ali Bouldin, a hip-hop music critic and seasoned journalist for the Chicago Defender. Bouldin is also a freelance WSET level 2 wine and spirit consultant in Illinois.
