Named by Architectural Digest as one of the "15 Breathtaking Botanical Gardens to Visit This Season," the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Dallas Blooms, the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest, from February 29 to April 12. Themed “Sounds of Spring,” the spring festival showcases an explosion of color from 100 varieties of spring bulbs and more than 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms, thousands of azaleas and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees.