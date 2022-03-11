LONDON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following three critically-acclaimed albums and a single with singer-songwriter Ivan Lins, Dan Costa releases Iremia, featuring legendary trumpet player Randy Brecker. Inspired by the picturesque island of Paros and meaning 'peacefulness' in Greek, it was recorded, mixed and mastered in Italy and the United States.
Brecker has recorded with Elton John, Frank Zappa, Aretha Franklin and other artists. The single was released on 9th February and is available on all major platforms.
"Beautiful" – Jazz FM, London
Dan Costa was born in 1989 in London (UK) to an Italian and Portuguese family. He initially studied classical piano for six years at the Académie de Musique Rainier III in the south of France, as well as jazz, and wrote his first composition at the age of twelve. In 2010, he was awarded a diploma with merit at Sir Paul McCartney's Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts in the UK, but his strong interest in his Latin roots coupled with his passion for jazz led him to study at the Escola Superior de Música e Artes do Espetáculo in Portugal, where he graduated in jazz piano with a Rotary Club award for outstanding achievement in 2015. During his course, he was also awarded a merit grant to study Brazilian music at in São Paulo, Brazil. He pursued further studies at Berklee College of Music with a scholarship for outstanding achievement.
He has attended workshops and classes given by musical artists such as Gary Burton, Kevin Hays, Scott Colley, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Jorge Rossy, Chick Corea and César Camargo Mariano. He has co-directed musicals, performed with orchestras and big bands, and starred as both a pianist and composer in projects in countries such as the UK, France, Finland, Germany, Spain, Greece and the USA.
In January 2016, he recorded his debut album Suite Três Rios in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with musicians such as Jaques Morelenbaum, Ricardo Silveira, Teco Cardoso, Rafael Barata, Marcos Suzano and Leila Pinheiro. It peaked at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart and Top 10 across all genres in Portugal, prior to hitting the #1 slot on the CMJ Top Adds Chart in the USA and being top 10 for several weeks on Roots Music Report. One of the best albums of the year for Down Beat Magazine, it got rave reviews from countries such as the USA, Russia, Canada and Brazil.
In May 2018 he recorded his second album Skyness at Arte Suono in Italy, featuring Roberto Menescal, Jorge Helder, Teco Cardoso, Custódio Castelo, Romero Lubambo, Nelson Faria and Seamus Blake, launched at Blue Note Rio in November. The track "Compelling" was featured by JAZZIZ Magazine on their Summer 2019 Album. His tour took him to countries such as Italy, Malta, Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil, Armenia, Cyprus, Portugal, Spain, Lebanon and India, where he was interviewed and featured by Rolling Stone Magazine and India Today.
In 2020, he recorded with Brazilian legend Ivan Lins and released his first live and solo piano album, Live in California, which came in 2nd on Root Music Report's Latin Jazz Album Chart for the year of 2020.
