FT. LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. and MIDDLESEX, Conn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether you are relocating from out of state or just moving within, you can count on Dana Flanagan to be with you every step of the way. Dana is an educated real estate professional with an in-depth knowledge of the Connecticut, Vermont, & Fort Lauderdale, Florida real estate marketplace. With a seven-day-per-week availability, she will provide full support for all your real estate needs.
A native of Glastonbury, CT her clients come predominantly through referrals from clients and friends, many of whom she has known since elementary school. She has brokered deals all over Connecticut & South Florida from Residential, First-time Homebuyers, New Construction, and Relocation. Her listings have been featured on the popular HGTV show House Hunters.
Dana is an active resident of Connecticut & Fort Lauderdale, Florida, serving the community and surrounding area while traveling back and forth between CT & Florida running successful teams in both areas with the personal touch you desire as a client.
Contact Dana for an evaluation of your home, for help finding the property of your dreams, or advice on investing in real estate. Dana provides professional advice, support, and incredible negotiation skills to help you realize your goals.
Credentials:
Member National Association of Realtors; Member Connecticut Association of Realtors; Member of the Florida Association of Realtors; Member Greater Hartford Board of Realtors; Member of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce; Member Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors Assoc.; Member Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce; Member of the Tower Club Fort Lauderdale; Ranked by The Wall Street Journal as one of the Top 1000 Realtors in the US; Ranked in Strathmore's Who's Who in Business; Named one of the "Top Agents in America" by Real Trends Magazine; Featured 2x cover story in Top Agent Magazine; Co-host of the Dream Lifestyles Podcast; Certified Luxury Home Specialist
Visit Dana Flanagan's Haute Residence Profile:
https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/dana-flanagan/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Residence