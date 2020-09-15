FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve the dance teacher community, Dance Teacher Web has launched a sleek new website. The site features a library of over 1000 on demand teaching videos, hundreds of articles, lesson plans and dance studio owner business building tools and resources. With enhanced innovative navigation users can easily search and quickly find they are looking for.
Dance Teachers can learn new teaching methods, build amazing lesson plans and improve creativity.
Dance Studio Owners can improve problem-solving skills, discover new marketing trends and find new ways to increase revenue.
New Content Just Published: Musical theater combinations and hip-hop classroom work and the introduction of the much anticipated 7-part series for dance studio owners called "The Dance Studio Re-Opening."
"Now more than ever the dance teacher community is in need of remote learning to stay inspired and creative all year long. Our #1 goal is to deliver high quality virtual dance teacher training," says DTW Co-Founder Steven Sirico.
We invite all Dance Educators to join Dance Teacher Web today for free and start exploring!
Steven Sirico Co-Founder and CEO of Dance Teacher Web, a world leader in dance teacher training and dance studio owner business education www.danceteacherweb.com; Co-producer of the Dance Teacher Web Conference and Expo www.danceteacherexpo.com; Co-Director of the D'Valda and Sirico Dance and Music Centre in Fairfield, CT www.dvaldaandsirico.com. He has presented master classes and business seminars around the globe, authored a Jazz Dance and Partner syllabi and co-authored a two books series "It's Your Turn!" Steven has performed internationally in a variety of dance productions.
Contact:
Steven Sirico
Dance Teacher Web
D'Valda and Sirico Dance and Music Centre
1580 Post RD Fairfield, CT 06851 USA
PH 203-545-7167
247339@email4pr.com