MIAMI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global Happy Art Movement founded by Romero Britto, artist and patron of the arts himself, has the mission to share fun, love, hope, and happiness through dance, music, fashion, and visual arts.

As its newest supporters, Rampage The Dancer and Supah Mario visited the BRITTO® Palace in Miami representing "Iphlow", a group of 15 dancers that perform and compete all over the country.

The social media sensation Rampage The Dancer (@rampage_thedancer) with millions of followers plans to dance in various public places wearing outfits designed by Romero Britto with his iconic and colorful art representing The Happy Art Movement. True art performances blending music, fashion, visual arts and bold dance moves.

Media Contact

Lucas Vidal, Britto Central, Inc., 786.702.5182, lucas@britto.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE Britto Central, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.