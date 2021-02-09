MIAMI and NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniel Macadar joins FIREMEDIA PARTNERS, as lead development partner bringing proficient and stream-lined solutions from web and mobile development to the creation of complex and thorough content management systems.
"The addition of Daniel Macadar to our team enables FIREMEDIA to not only refine our client's new business concepts and plans...we can now more efficiently bring our client's visions to life", said Shari F. Leventhal, founder FIREMEDIA PARTNERS.
From start-up companies led by one-man, to large corporations in the US and abroad, Daniel tackles tech-related problems in the not-so-ordinary way for clients like Fossil, Dior, iKea, Oster and more.
"Joining FIREMEDIA PARTNERS is a tremendous opportunity to be part of an excellent team of professionals that share the same vision as I do… helping businesses launch successfully, efficiently and with strong technology that can elevate any industry", said Daniel Macadar
Daniel Macadar – leads a world class team of Miami based web and mobile app developers at Simple Solutions offering SaaS Development, Mobile & Web Application, Database, Android and iOS development, Web and User Experience Design (UED) and Software Testing.
FIREMEDIA PARTNERS, a team of award-winning strategists, designers, writers, producers, developers, and other media leaders is led by Chief Partner - John A. Lack, creator of MTV, Nickelodeon and the Movie Channel. FIREMEDIA is in the business of pioneering new businesses and recruiting the best and brightest to build them.
