SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Film Sales is offering to license Dante's Hell, and its sequels, for worldwide distribution at the Cannes Marche Du Films from June 22-26, 2020.
Soon, the world will be able to see an extraordinary film based on Dante Alighieri's literary masterpiece, The Divine Comedy - Inferno, Purgatory, and Paradise. Dante's Hell is the first slate of a vibrant and historic documentary trilogy, which could be the blockbuster of the year. Not until now, has this story been told so descriptively by visual art from artists of the highest caliber and an array of celebrities and known scholars.
Dante's Hell, produced and directed by Boris Acosta, is a compelling four-quadrant and spectacular documentary like no other, presented as a visual and narrative journey to Inferno. Dante's Hell is a rare and unique film featuring an amazing international cast such as Eric Roberts and Franco Nero, among more than 30 celebrities, scholars and artists from Italy, US, UK, including Monsignor Marco Frisina from The Vatican.
What makes "Dante's Hell" so spectacular? Both, the film and the exclusively-created art collection, took 12 years to produce to give us an unprecedented way of interpreting one of the greatest stories of all time. The Infernal story is presented circle by circle in an unprecedented and unique way that no other film has done in history. Virgil guides and protects Dante on his dark journey descending circle-by-circle, and chasm to chasm to the center of the Earth, and out into Purgatory (2nd sequel). Dante's Hell is the story of Dante's own journey through the first and worst part of the afterlife, Hell. The Divine Comedy trilogy is the greatest love story ever written. It is about the one man who went through worst of the afterlife to consummate his love relationship at the Gates of Paradise (3rd sequel).
Visually, Dante's Hell features over 300 paintings and illustrations by several artists, including a new RE-painted 75-piece art collection by Dino Di Durante, never seen before, a remake from his earlier collection, already published in books available in 33 languages , "Inferno - The Art Collection". It also features dramatic animation clips from Dante's Hell Animated with Eric Roberts as Dante and the historic animation film Inferno Dantesco Animato with Franco Nero as the narrator. Furthermore, the final touch of this massive documentary is the addition of some excerpts from the first Italian feature film "L'Inferno (1911)". The trilogy is a set of inspiring films that answers all humans' basic questions.
Dante's Hell is not only based on one of the greatest stories of all time, but also on Boris Acosta's shocking, eye-opening thesis titled "Dante's Inferno Decoded", which offers a new real vision of what Hell may be like and how it actually could exist in a hollow Earth.
Certified journalists have been granted direct access watch Dante's Hell on Cinando, others can request it by email.
