WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today is pleased to announce that Darrell Ford, DuPont Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resource Officer, has been named to Savoy magazine's 2020 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list.
Throughout his career, Ford has had a relentless focus on building successful and vibrant cultures at leading corporations. In executive roles with Xerox, Honeywell and Advanced Micro Devices, Ford successfully aligned employees with a culture committed to enhancing the company's value to customers and shareholders. Above all, Ford views talent as the value creator that delivers a high-performing corporate culture through operational excellence.
"I'm both proud and honored to be selected to receive this prestigious recognition," said Ford. "I'm also grateful to lead DuPont in its effort to champion diversity and inclusion, unlock the potential of our talented teams and deliver value and growth for the company."
Ford has also been a stalwart champion of a servant leadership philosophy as a member of the Board of Directors for the HR Policy Association, and as Director for BetterUp, a leadership development platform connecting coaching to sustainable behavior change. In addition, he is a member of Human Resources 50, the Center for Executive Succession and HR Policy Association (HRPA) and serves as National Director for A Better Chance. Ford also serves as an advisory board member for Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations Board and on the University of South Carolina's Riegel & Emory HR Board.
Published quarterly, Savoy is a cultural catalyst for the African American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. This elite list of African American executives, influencers and achievers impacting corporate America is featured in the Spring 2020 edition of Savoy.
Savoy's selection process began by examining the landscape of spheres of influence impacting Savoy's readership including, corporate sector influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach and recognition. The list of candidates was narrowed based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others. Ford was selected among a field of 500 candidates by members of the Savoy editorial board and community leaders with representatives from the academic and business arenas.
The full list of Savoy magazine's 2020 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America can be found at http://savoynetwork.com/mibeca2020/. To learn more about DuPont's commitment to Diversity & Inclusion, please visit https://www.dupont.com/careers/diversity-and-inclusion.html.
