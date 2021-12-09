CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center colocation market report.
The data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Market Insights:
- The market is witnessing significant investments in submarine cable projects from service providers such as Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.
- APAC is one of the fastest-growing data center hubs in the world. China, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, and Australia are the leading countries for data center operations in the region.
- In July 2021, Cyxtera Technologies announced the selection of NextEra Energy as its supplier for renewable energy to power its North American data centers.
- Digital Realty is adding a 50 MW renewable energy project to its North Virginia data center. This will bring the company's total wind and solar power under contract to 338 MW.
- DigiPlex acquired a 600,000-square-feet-plot in the outskirts of Oslo, Norway, to build a data center that will be powered with renewable energy provided by Ringerikskraft, a local utility provider.
- Equinix announced the launch of its data center (WA3) in Poland with an investment of around USD 34 million and the facility will be powered by 100% renewable energy.
- In March 2021, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India invested in the purchase of 99 million kWh of renewable energy in partnership with Avaada Energy for its data centers in Maharashtra, India.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020−2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by colocation services, infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 16 prominent vendors, 80 other prominent vendors, and 17 new entrants
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-colocation-market
Data Center Colocation Market by Colocation Services
- Retail Colocation
- Wholesale Colocation
Data Center Colocation Market by Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Data Center Colocation Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Data Center Colocation Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers
- Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Techniques
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Data Center Colocation Market by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Data Center Colocation Market by Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Data Center Colocation Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Other Latin American Countries
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Netherlands
- France
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Spain
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Finland & Iceland
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia & Czech Republic
- Poland & Austria
- Other Central & Eastern European Countries
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Other African Countries
- APAC
- China & Hong Kong
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Other Southeast Asian Countries
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- M&As & Partnerships to Improve Colocation Share
- 5G Adoption Driving Demand for Edge Data Centers
- Rising Hyperscale Deployments by Colocation Providers
- Tax Incentives Save Colocation OPEX & Customer Costs
Data Center Colocation Market – Vendor Landscape
The global data center colocation market in terms of investments in 2020 was led by investments from Digital Realty with a market share of around 14.5%. The investment includes those by its subsidiaries Interxion and Ascenty, as well as from MC Digital Realty, its JV with Mitsubishi. Digital Realty itself invested in around 24 projects across several locations worldwide. Interxion invested in around 13 projects across locations such as Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Zurich, Stockholm, and Marseille. MC Digital Realty invested in two data center projects in 2020 in Tokyo and Osaka. Ascenty invested in seven data centers across Latin America. NTT Global Data Centers followed Compass Datacenters in terms of market share in 2020. The company had a market share of around 2.4% with investments in 11 data center projects by its subsidiaries RagingWire Data Centers, Netmagic, and e-shelter. The company invested across locations such as Mumbai, Ashburn, Cyberjaya, Munich, London, Berlin, Santa Clara, Chicago, Jakarta, Osaka, and Hillsboro.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-colocation-market
Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers
- 21Vianet Group
- China Telecom
- Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
- Compass Datacenters
- CoreSite Realty
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- NTT Global Data Centers
- QTS Realty Trust
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- Vantage Data Centers
Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers
- 3data
- 365 Data Centers (STONECOURT CAPITAL)
- AirTrunk Operating
- Aligned
- American Tower
- AQ Compute
- Archer Datacenters
- Aruba
- AT TOKYO
- Bahnhof
- BDx (Big Data Exchange)
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Bridge Data Centres
- Canberra Data Centres
- Chayora
- China Mobile International
- China Unicom
- Chindata
- Chunghwa Telecom
- Cologix
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CtrlS Datacenters
- Cyxtera Technologies
- DATA4
- DataBank
- DigiPlex
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- Fibre Centre
- fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty
- Flexential
- GIGA Data Centers
- GlobalConnect
- Green Mountain
- H5 Data Centers
- HostDime
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- Iron Mountain
- KDDI
- Keppel Data Centres
- maincubes one
- Millicom (TIGO)
- NEXTDC
- ODATA
- Orange
- PCCW Solutions
- PLDT Enterprise
- Pi Data Centers
- Prime Data Centers
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
- Purecolo
- Raxio Group
- Regal Orion
- Rostelecom
- Sabey Data Center
- Scala Data Centers
- Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
- Sify Technologies
- Singtel
- Space DC
- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
- Stream Data Centers
- SUNeVision (iAdvantage)
- Switch
- T5 Data Centers
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
- Teraco Data Environments
- TierPoint
- Turkcell
- Urbacon Data Centre Solutions
- US Signal
- Wingu
- WORLDSTREAM
- Yandex Cloud
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions (HIRANANDANI GROUP)
- Zayo Group
New Entrants
- ADANICONNEX (Adani Enterprises)
- Cirrus Data Services
- CloudHQ
- Digital Edge
- Echelon Data Centres
- EdgeMicro
- EdgeX Data Centers
- Element Critical
- Global Technical Realty
- IXAfrica
- Mantra Data Centers
- Novva
- PointOne
- Quantum Loophole
- Stratus DC Management
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Data Center Colocation Market in APAC - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Europe Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
- APAC Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
- Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-colocation-market-size-by-investment-to-reach-usd-33-41-billion-by-2026--arizton-301441202.html
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence