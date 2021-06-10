SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DSP Concepts, whose Audio Weaver framework powers sound and voice for many of the world's best consumer and automotive brands, today announced it has added delResearch's AirModem™ to the extensive Audio Weaver feature set. AirModem offers an alternative to Bluetooth and allows for two-way data transfer between phones, computers, and other IoT devices without the need for specialized hardware: just speakers and microphones. AirModem packages years of sophisticated software research and development into a plug-and-play solution that can be added to any smart product design instantly with Audio Weaver.
"The AirModem solution shows the unique flexibility of the Audio Weaver framework ," said Chin Beckmann, CEO of DSP Concepts. "Now, any product maker can add a secure, low cost alternative to Bluetooth or Wifi with just a drag-and-drop using the Audio Weaver graphical interface.
AirModem has been tested and proven to work in a variety of environments including noisy public spaces, making it a viable option for securely transmitting data even with external sound interference. The many use cases for AirModem include:
Sharing WiFi passwords and securely bringing devices online
Payment processing for brick-and-mortar retail transactions
Broadcasting content to multiple devices from a single source based on proximity
Extracting data from devices for diagnostics and inventory management
AirModem is compatible with any device that has a built-in microphone and speaker and requires no additional hardware components. This means product makers can easily build AirModem into a wide range of new smart devices and can retrofit existing products to activate its functionality.
"We are excited to introduce AirModem on the Audio Weaver framework to product makers across the globe said John DellaMorte, President of delResearch. "Many of the world's most innovative brands use Audio Weaver to develop product-differentiating audio features, so we're confident that partnering with DSP Concepts will lead to the adoption of AirModem across a wide range of product categories."
Visit https://w.dspconcepts.com/audio-weaver to learn more and start building with AirModem through Audio Weaver today.
About DSP Concepts
DSP Concepts is the Silicon Valley based creator of Audio Weaver, the low-code /no-code framework powering sound and voice features for top brands in automotive and consumer products including Tesla, GoPro, and Porsche. Emerging as a standard for embedded audio processing, Audio Weaver is a flexible, extensible, cross-platform, risk reducing solution for product makers aiming to innovate with sound and voice. Audio Weaver includes technologies from leading algorithm developers and is supported across platforms from major chip makers including NXP, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, and ARM. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, DSP Concepts has additional offices in Boston, Stuttgart, Detroit, Tokyo, Taiwan, Korea, Mexico, and France.
About delResearch
Located on Cape Cod Massachusetts, delResearch is a leader in acoustic communications. With AirModem™ for through the air connectivity, and PopotoModem for through the water connectivity, delResearch specializes in making difficult communications channels easy.
Media Contact
