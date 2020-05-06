SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine's list of Best Workplaces for 2020. Inc.'s fifth annual list recognizes businesses that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.
"From our founders through to every function of our business, Databricks is one of the most passionate and engaged workforces I've been a part of," said Amy Reichanadter, Chief People Officer at Databricks. "Our people take a lot of pride in our ability to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. And they understand the critical role that they play in making that mission come to life. We're fortunate to be in a position where we can continue our hiring efforts, and see this recognition as important validation for people who might want to join the Databricks family."
Inc.'s Best Workplaces winners were determined based on Databricks employees' responses to a survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. Topics of the survey questions included trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. received more than 3,000 submissions this year, and only 395 companies were selected as finalists.
Databricks has received notable recognition of its culture recently, including making the Forbes Best Startup Employers 2020 list. Databricks was also named to the 2019 LinkedIn Top Startups List, which ranked the 50 hottest startups to work for that have grown fast and attracted top talent.
These workplace recognitions come on the heels of additional industry acknowledgements and continued global expansion, including:
- Being Named a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms: Gartner's report evaluated 16 vendors based on their ability to execute and the completeness of their vision. Databricks believes its placement represents a clear sign of the growing massive demand for unified data analytics. This is the third year in a row that Gartner has recognized Databricks in this Magic Quadrant.
- Ranking as one of North America's fastest-growing companies in Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500 list: The list ranked the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. Databricks ranked #10 in the Bay Area, and this was the second consecutive year Deloitte recognized the company for its strong growth.
- Continuing Global Expansion to Attract the Best Talent: Databricks committed to investing over 100 Million Euros over the three years to support its European Development Center in Amsterdam — an engineering hub for development and innovation of the company's Unified Data Analytics Platform. The company also introduced a major engineering center in Toronto, Canada, to build on the success experienced in Amsterdam.
"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. Magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."
(1) Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning," written by Peter Krensky, Pieter den Hamer, Erick Brethenoux, Jim Hare, Carlie Idoine, Alexander Linden, Svetlana Sicular, Farhan Choudhary, February 11, 2020.
