ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataON, an industry-leading provider of hybrid cloud solutions for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI with cloud-based Azure Services, announces its K2N-224 for Azure Stack HCI has been selected a finalist in the Storage magazine and SearchStorage 2020 Products of the Year awards.
"Microsoft has a compelling offering with its Azure Stack HCI. DataON builds on Azure Stack HCI to deliver comprehensive offerings that span from the edge to the data center to the cloud. The DataON K2N-224 combines speed, capacity and density (two 2U nodes, 192TB per node) with a fully integrated Azure Stack HCI experience."
This is DataON's second award in as many years for our solutions for Azure Stack HCI. StorageReview gave an Editor's Choice award in 2019 to our DataON HCI-224 solution for Azure Stack HCI.
"DataON has been a leading provider of Microsoft software-defined solutions, starting with Storage Spaces in Windows Server 2012, to the current offering, Azure Stack HCI," said Howard Lo, vice president of sales and marketing, DataON. "Having our K2N-224 selected as a finalist for Storage magazine product of the year validates our belief that DataON and Microsoft deliver the best-in-breed, software-defined, hybrid cloud solutions on the market."
The K2N-224 is a DataON Kepler switchless solution designed for branch office, retail, and edge environments. It features two nodes that are directly connected, eliminating the need for a networking switch and adapters to connect the nodes.
It is powered by Azure Stack HCI, which features a world-class hyper-converged infrastructure stack with the latest Azure hypervisor with built-in software-defined storage and networking. It provides industry-best storage performance, built-in resiliency, and superior hybrid cloud integration for Azure customers. It uses the same technology that Microsoft uses to run its own data centers. It's also powered by Intel technologies, such as Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and Intel® Optane™ SSDs and persistent memory.
This is the 19th annual Storage magazine and SearchStorage Products of the Year awards. The K2N-224 is one of 47 finalists from nearly 100 entries.
The announcement of winners will appear in the February issue of Storage magazine and online at SearchStorage.com.
ABOUT DATAON
DataON is a hybrid-cloud computing company focused on delivering Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, on-premises storage systems, intelligent edge appliances, and cloud-based Microsoft Azure Services. Our company is helping enterprises and customers who have made the "Microsoft choice" to modernize their IT with Microsoft applications, virtualizations, and data protection through a complete and turnkey experience.
With over 850 HCI clusters and 150PB of storage deployed, DataON enterprise-level solutions are designed to provide the highest level of performance, manageability, and security offered. DataON is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Microsoft Cloud Service Provider (CSP), and an Intel Platinum Partner.
