NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating.com, part of the Dating.com Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, is announcing a giveaway for single mothers who are looking for love. Those who register and submit their quarantine parenting experiences by 12 a.m. EST on May 10, will be entered to win complimentary credits for access to all of Dating.com members only services and the tools that connect millions of potential matches from more than 32 countries worldwide.
Finding that special someone can make enduring seemingly never-ending quarantine nights that much easier! A survey of Dating.com members has uncovered online dating activity and behavioral trends among the single parent scene. Standout findings include:
- More than 35% of Dating.com's global user-base are single mothers
- Single moms tend to log on mid-day or late at night, respective of registered local times
- More than 70% of single moms said they believe an online companion could help alleviate stress
- Over 85% of those surveyed said they have found someone online that they had a strong connection with
- 87% of those surveyed said they would continue online dating once social-distancing ends
And while celebrating your mom this year may be a little different, it is not impossible! Dating.com has come up with the following tips to help you make your mom feel special, no matter what may be going on in the world:
- If you are apart from your mom, try hosting a video chat brunch! Support a local restaurant and have her favorite breakfast foods delivered to her doorstep. Once it arrives, you and your mom can enjoy the meal together, virtually and safely.
- In place of cut flowers, send your mom a plant! For the remainder of quarantine, she will have something new to take care of – and every time she does, it will remind her of you!
- Plan a bake off. Choose one of mom's very own recipes or a new one you think she would like to try. Send a package of required ingredients to her house and get ready for some friendly competition. This will create a fun opportunity to spend quality time together – plus you will both get to enjoy the results!
"Quarantine has made it even harder for single moms to find time to set aside for themselves," says Maria Sullivan, dating expert and VP of Dating.com. "Single parents have taken on several new roles since the pandemic began – whether it be a personal chef, teacher, counselor and countless others – and are doing it alone. We want to alleviate the stressors of quarantined life at home with kids and reward those who have risen to the occasion, keeping their families safe during unprecedented times."
There is someone special waiting for every single mom who is curious about Dating.com's extensive, international network of singles. To register, please visit www.dating.com and submit your story to https://bit.ly/2z0XUva.
About Dating.com Group: Dating.com Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the globe to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits. Dating.com Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 500 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Our brands include Dating.com, DateMyAge, LovingA, Tubit, AnastasiaDate, ChinaLove, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics.