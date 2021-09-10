NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cali-Country artist Dave Herrera has released a new single, "Hella Country." The song about farmers and ranchers has quickly transitioned from being a catchy tune into a lifestyle anthem. The single is now available on all streaming services.
Herrera was inspired to write the song while working his family ranch in his town surrounded by rice fields, orchards, cattle farms, vineyards, and other blue-collar families. With the help of co-writer, Cory Coppin, and co-producer, Jeff Baldwin, he wrote "Hella Country" to remind listeners that being country is more than music. It is also a lifestyle of hardworking individuals fighting to keep their homes thriving amongst droughts, wildfires, and other natural disasters.
The song has become more than just a track for those in the fields. "Hella Country" represents a culture of people. It is a state of mind that people all over the United States embrace of hard work and living in beautiful landscapes.
Herrera explains,"What 'Hella Country' means to me is a culture of people who are hardworking, never give up, and do what they can to provide for their families with the environment that surrounds us."
Herrera calls on listeners to embrace the country side of themselves and celebrate it."I hope listeners find their Hella Country! It is a sense of freedom, being outdoors, working hard, enjoying life or whatever makes you HAPPY! That is Hella Country!"
About Dave Herrera:
Raised in Sacramento, CA, by a single mother and his grandparents, Dave Herrera's love for music developed in high school. However, music wouldn't become his path until his grandfather's health began to deteriorate before his passing - a man he thought of as a father figure - that Herrera's mindset about pursuing music professionally started to evolve.
Herrera released his first single, "Hollywood Sign," a ballad about two lovers finding true love under the Hollywood sign in 2020. He then saw secondary radio success with his second release, "Visiting Nashville," in 2021. Since that release, Herrera has come out with two other singles, "Boys Were Back in Town," and a song about the first love of his life – a 69' Chevelle – titled "My First 69." Herrera continues to put his spin on Cali-Country music as he combines pop beats, electric guitars, and the storytelling lyrics of country music.
Along with his singles, Herrera takes pride in creating music videos that are entertaining for all ages. The music video for "Visiting Nashville" now has 440K+ views and rising. Herrera can also be found on TikTok and Instagram, keeping his fans up to date with his family, friends, and band when not performing or in the studio.
Herrera is currently in the studio and will embark on a radio tour and live shows later this year.
For more information on Dave Herrera, visit http://www.daveherreralive.com
