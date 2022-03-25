Great Summer Song OUT NOW! Listen to it on ALL Streaming Platforms!
LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dave Herrera's New Single, "Shades"
Dave Herrera has a way of writing thought-provoking material, as demonstrated in this NEW Single "Shades," a tale about a woman who catches a man's eye with her dark sunglasses that aren't used to block the sun, but as a barrier to the outside world. But once she pulls up the shades, one realizes there's something deeper.
Herrera said "it's not easy to meet people, more specifically a significant other, as OPENING UP is not an easy thing to do" as Herrera wrote in his lyrics "hiding your eyes won't hide ya; cause only the sun shines brighter; fix a broken heart; if you look my way; let down your guard pull up those shades".
Herrera wrote the track with the help of Cory Coppin and Kale Coppin co-writers and produced the track with co-producer Jeff Balding. "Shades" was recorded at WestRoc Studios.
Herrera is continuing to work on more music, coming soon!
