David Kauzlaric, Co-founder of Agency Elevation, accepted into Forbes Business Council
NEENAH, Wis., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Kauzlaric, co-founder of Agency Elevation (the number one white label digital marketing agency in the United States), has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
David Kauzlaric was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome David Kauzlaric into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, David has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. David will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, David Kauzlaric will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I am beyond excited to be invited into the Forbes Business Council and to publish on Forbes.com. I look forward to sharing my experience, success, and failures with a like-minded group of peers to help others on the same journey. I could not be more excited to be aligned with Forbes!"
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
Agency Elevation is the leader in white label seo, white label facebook ads, white label ppc, and white label website design. With a 100% USA-based team their approach to quality is second to none for achieving results for business owners. Please reach out to David Kauzlaric directly by emailing david@agencyelevation.com for any press or media inquiries.
David Kauzlaric, Agency Elevation, +1 9204604739, david@agencyelevation.com
