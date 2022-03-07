ATLANTA, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DFD MUSIC (https://www.dfdmusic.com) Davis Chris and Mr Foster team up with Canadian Singer/ Songwriter Jason Bendera  for  their new single "Mississippi Mudpie." The Single reached number 3 on the US iTunes Charts on its release date, becoming Jason's highest-charting single of all time.

Davis and Foster are 8X Multi-Genre Billboard Charting Artists and Producers that make up DFD MUSIC based out of Atlanta GA. Their last blues album hit the Billboard Charts at number 11. This single will be featured on their new album "Catfish & Grits."

A blues duo band through and through, listeners can expect to hear swaggering guitar, ethereal harmonica, and impressive vocal harmonies of Jason Bendera. As avid music lovers, inspiration is found all over including sounds similar to Joe Bonamassa, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, and Eric Gales.

This past winter they recorded new music with other blues artists and began a solid relationship with the blues community and fanbase. Their efforts are currently focused on the release and promotion of their debut full-length album Catfish & Grits available across all digital streaming providers on March 18th, 2022.

