RESTON, Va., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions today announced the District of Columbia Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) has selected Meridian LMS to manage learning for their internal staff.
Under the guidance of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, DPR operates close to 250 park sites, 70 rec centers, 33 pools, 98 playgrounds, 26 spray parks, and hundreds of courts and fields across the city in addition to producing events, camps, sports leagues, swim meets and more.
DC Parks and Recreation was searching for their first-ever learning management system to allow them to easily offer, track and manage online learning as a supplement to existing in-classroom training. DPR also had a requirement to track certifications essential for a variety of staff – from lifeguards at pools to heavy equipment operators – to ensure compliance with a variety of regulations.
"We particularly wanted a learning solution that is well-suited to offer virtual training to the full-time, part-time and seasonal employees working at our publicly owned recreational facilities in DC," said Michelle Westmore, DPR Senior Training Specialist "Meridian LMS empowers us to deliver instructor-led training as well as e-learning to our workforce."
"Meridian LMS helps government agencies deliver and track training to their workforce anytime, anywhere," said Patrick Devlin, Chief Business Development Officer at Meridian. "We are excited to work with DPR to ensure their LMS is built to address their unique business needs."
About DC Parks and Recreation
The DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) provides quality urban recreation and leisure services for residents and visitors to the District of Columbia. DPR supervises many of the District of Columbia's recreation/community centers, parks, athletic fields, playgrounds, spray parks, tennis courts, community gardens, dog parks, aquatic facilities, and features.
The agency also coordinates a wide variety of recreation programs including sports leagues, youth development, therapeutic recreation, aquatic programming, outdoor adventure, camping, and senior citizen activities. Adaptive programs and facilities are available for persons with disabilities. For more information, visit https://dpr.dc.gov.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Meridian's award-winning learning management system allows organizations, where training is critical to operations to share knowledge, increase revenue streams and manage compliance requirements for their employees, members, customers, partners and resellers.
Meridian has been chosen by leading organizations including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls, HAI Group, The Society of Actuaries and Kodak Alaris. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area.
For more information, visit https://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
