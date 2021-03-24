WASHINGTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- happyly, curators of family-fun adventures, announce the launch of its first mobile app geared toward family adventure and activity planning. The intuitive app, available on IOS and Android, is designed for parents by parents, alleviating the stress often involved in researching and coordinating family outings.
Developed by Washington, D.C. moms, Caitlin Iseler, Elizabeth Regard and Randi Banks, the app provides carefully-reviewed activities for parents, grandparents, and caregivers who are looking to spend less time planning and more time happily exploring with their children. happyly makes it easy to find for families to explore locally or on the go.
"I would spend hours researching websites every night to find the right activity that fit the weather and my daughter's developmental needs," said Caitlin Iseler, co-founder of happyly. "I shared my frustrations with Liz and Randi and we set out on a passion project with this in mind.
"happyly is the only tool needed to create family-friendly itineraries from anywhere. Families and caregivers can use it with confidence knowing that each recommended activity, adventure plan and personalized plan has been vetted by our local expert ambassadors—moms, dads, and caregivers just like them."
Currently available in 30+ cities nationwide, happyly is fueled by carefully curated content, personally endorsed by a network of local parent and caregiver city ambassadors as well as experienced writers and seasoned guides. Users can build detailed half-day or full-day itineraries that include parks, playgrounds, hiking trails, walking and biking paths, splash parks, family-friendly restaurants, stroller paths, restrooms with changing tables and more.
Personalized daily plans are delivered via push notification and email through their Village Premium subscription (priced at $9.99 per month or $99 annually). The proprietary happyly algorithm works with a user's schedule and activity preferences to provide detailed daily activity suggestions.
The brand commits to providing affordable options to meet every family's financial needs. Each recommendation is low to no cost. All verified suggestions include a thorough description of location-based weather information, maps and considerations for the time of day, distance, cost and age-appropriateness.
About happyly:
happyly is America's first mobile family activity planning app designed to help parents and caregivers find expert-curated local activities anytime, anywhere. The app lets parents spend less time planning and more time exploring life together with their kids.
