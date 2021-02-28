NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Southwestern Mercer County in central New Jersey... Southwestern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Northwestern Gloucester County in southern New Jersey... Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 745 PM EST. * At 443 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain combined with snow melt in portions of the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include... Philadelphia, Allentown, Reading, Trenton, Camden, Easton, West Chester, Bethlehem, Bensalem, Ewing, Norristown, and Chester. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between exits 296 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 40. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 75 and 76. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. &&