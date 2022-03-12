LISLE, Ill., March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Pasch, author and industry leader in automotive marketing strategies, online dealer education, marketing analytics, and digital retailing is pleased to announce Dealer eProcess as a winner of 2022 AWA Awards in the categories of Websites, Digital Marketing, OTT Advertising, Sales Process for Units Inventory, and the prestigious Vanguard Award for innovation.
"We are extremely honored to have so many of our products recognized at this year's AWA Awards," said Joe Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer at Dealer eProcess.
Dealer eProcess joins this year's lineup of AWA winners, offering products designed to create operational efficiencies for auto dealers, help strengthen their brand, and grow their bottom line. Dealer eProcess is proud to be recognized by Brian for the dedication to innovation their company brings to the automotive industry.
About the AWA Awards
The AWAs were created in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing. Since then, the AWAs have become a benchmark in the automotive industry for recognizing innovative products in digital retailing, marketing automation, sales process, dealer websites, online merchandising, fixed operations, social media, and more.
About Dealer eProcess
Dealer eProcess is the industry leader in automotive websites and digital marketing. Dealer eProcess has won dozens of awards and is recognized by the experts as the most technologically-superior website and digital marketing solution for automotive dealers. Along with being a recognized leader and award-winner, Dealer eProcess has also partnered with the best in the business to offer their dealers the most complete digital solution available. Dealer eProcess is a Google Premier Partner, Yahoo/Bing Select Partner, a Reynolds & Reynolds certified provider, and has partnered with numerous other industry-leading solutions. Dealer eProcess is headquartered just outside of Chicago, IL, and has offices in Washington and Arizona. You can learn more about Dealer eProcess on their website: http://www.dealereprocess.com.
About Brian Pasch
Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies and Brian Pasch Enterprises (BPE), has been actively involved with automotive franchise dealers since 2005. Brian has authored nine bestselling books for the automotive industry: "Remote Retailing Blueprint," "Just Faster," "Automotive Marketing Playbook," "Who Sold It?," "Swimming with Digital Sharks," "Mastering Automotive Digital Marketing," "Selling Cars in a Digital Age," Unfair Advantage," and "Hyper-Local Marketing for Automotive Retail." Brian is an active conference speaker, 20 Group presenter, and coach to both dealers and members of the vendor community. He has presented workshops at NADA, Digital Dealer, DCDW, Driving Sales Executive Summit, Kain Automotive Workshops, Innovative Dealer Summit, Automotive Engagement Conferences, Automotive Boot Camp, AutoCon, VinWorx, TrueCar Dealer Summits, and the Digital Marketing Strategies Conference. Brian is Google Analytics certified and PCG is a Google Premium Partner company.
