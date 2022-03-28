"7 Years of Dancing With Lust" from Christian Faith Publishing author Deandra Evans is an open exploration of personal growth and the dangers of being caught up in a relationship based in lust.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "7 Years of Dancing With Lust": a thoughtful look into the author's personal experiences with marriage. "7 Years of Dancing With Lust" is the creation of published author Deandra Evans, a loving mother of four who works in childcare and maintains a license in cosmetology.
Evans shares, "7 Years of Dancing with Lust is about my personal journey in a seven-year marriage. I had entered a marriage with a man, but when hurt, betrayal, anger, and emotional mistreatment got involved, I mentally checked out. I decided to stay for lust.
"You see, I came to realize I was in a relationship with lust when I lost the proper love for my supposed spouse due to the continuous disrespect in the marriage. I was invited into a world where soul ties exist and love is not the only thing that will keep you with someone or something.
"My experiences made me who I am today, and hopefully, it'll show someone that no matter how deep you're in, you can get out.
"The power of lust was and is strong, but I overcame it, and so can you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deandra Evans's new book is a concise exploration of the challenges faced during a tumultuous relationship.
Evans shares in hopes of aiding others to differentiate between a true love match and the dangers of being fooled by lust.
