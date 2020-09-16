DEBUT OF STARZ ORIGINAL SERIES "POWER BOOK II: GHOST" DRIVES 42% INCREASE IN NEW SIGN-UPS AND SETS ALL-TIME VIEWERSHIP RECORD ON THE STARZ APP

Minutes Watched on the STARZ App up 91% the Week of September 6 "Power Book II: Ghost" Premiere From Executive Producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Outperforms "Power" Final Season Premiere by 36%