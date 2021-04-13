TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mogul Productions, the decentralized film financing (DeFiFi) and movie-based non-fungible token (NFT) platform that gives everyone a voice in the creative process, announced the first film to be financed via Mogul's proprietary platform, Bonded.
Harrowing human trafficking drama Bonded, directed and written by Mohit Ramchandani, is inspired by a true story that follows the journey of a teenager from Mexico whose dreams of becoming a soccer star are shattered when he's smuggled across the border and sold to a sweatshop making party dresses in downtown Los Angeles.
Bonded stars Jason Patric, Alfredo Castro, Paulina Gaitan, Francisco Denis, Samm Levine and Mexican newcomer Diego Calva (recently cast as 'Jesus'; a leading role in Damien Chazelle's upcoming Babylon opposite Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Ari Lopez).
Working with Mogul, Bonded's filmmakers are able to offer the community an insider view of the production process, exclusive rewards and red-carpet experiences via the platform.
Bonded Director, Mohit Ramchandani, expressed, "Our goal is to build a strong social action campaign and bring awareness to the issue of modern day slavery through narrative storytelling and we welcome the opportunity to engage with the Mogul community on this important topic."
Emmy-nominated producer, David Cormican, Production Advisory Officer at Mogul, shared, "This is obviously an incredibly exciting time to be announcing this milestone— Mogul's first film financed via the Mogul platform. Mogul initially invested in Bonded at the script level a little over two years ago. The filmmaking and producing team's level of engagement served as an inspiration for Mogul's model of interacting with investors and audiences during the script to screen journey for projects."
Mogul Productions is now accepting new project submissions for subsequent showcases and rounds of financing. Interested filmmakers can visit my.mogulproductions.com to create a Mogul account and submit a film project for showcase consideration.
About Mogul Productions (Mogul)
Mogul Productions is a decentralized film financing (DeFiFi) platform that connects creators, movie fans, and film financiers in one space to ensure the best films get made by giving everyone a voice. By leveraging blockchain technology, NFTs and a tokenized system, Mogul incentivizes participation and rewards engagement. Using the Mogul in-app payment and utility token (STARS), users can vote on, greenlight and participate in key decision-making aspects of production.
