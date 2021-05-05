ONTARIO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Presearch, a community-powered search engine that protects privacy and delivers more neutral, unbiased results, today announced it will label timestamped pages in search results, a key component in combating the spread of misinformation online. Presearch is the first search engine in the world to integrate WordProof's universal blockchain-based timestamping ecosystem, which shows when information was last edited or updated and helps to verify the source, improving trust and transparency on the internet. WordProof timestamping will be added to search results on Presearch.
"We're very excited to work with WordProof to facilitate more transparent, informative search results on Presearch," said Colin Pape, founder of Presearch. "By providing tools like WordProof to searchers, we are furthering our mission to empower people with search choice and quality results, while rejecting the bias and manipulation that is all too common online."
Confidence in the internet is rapidly declining due to fraud, fake news, and privacy concerns. Research shows that 86 percent of people believe they've been exposed to fake news. Google accounts for 92 percent of all searches worldwide; search engines act as a gateway to online information, and too often, they act as filters that deliver search results based on biases and algorithms that do not serve people's best interests. With 2 million registered users, Presearch offers an alternative to Big Tech with a decentralized, node-powered platform that represents the interests of the community and uses blockchain technology to align all stakeholders across a single unit of value, the Presearch PRE Token.
"WordProof is using blockchain technology to create a global standard that helps people verify the origin of the content they find online," said Sebastiaan van der Lans, Founder of WordProof. "We are proud that WordProof and Presearch are leading by example, proving it's possible for search engines to create a more trusted web."
WordProof brings verifiable trust to digital publishing and commerce. Presearch and WordProof have aligned to bring trust to the internet through transparent, unbiased, and verifiable search results; while making it a priority to educate consumers on identifying misinformation as they share their progress in completing the full integration.
WordProof's Timestamp Ecosystem enables consumers and search engines to verify the source of content, as well as see when content has been changed or updated. Last year, the company received €1 million from the European Commission as the winner of its 'Blockchains for Social Good' contest, and a grant from Block.one to scale its service.
About Presearch
Presearch is building a sustainable decentralized search platform that represents the interests of the community, will be open source and transparent, and uses blockchain technology to align all stakeholders across a single unit of value, the Presearch PRE Token. With more than 2 million registered users and 1.3 million searches per day, Presearch is one of the world's most popular blockchain projects.
Media Contact: presearch@dittopr.co
About WordProof
WordProof was founded in 2019 and won Europe's Blockchains for Social Good contest in 2020. The Dutch startup is on a mission to restore trust in the internet. Fraud and fake news make the Internet unreliable. WordProof's Timestamp Ecosystem now enables consumers and search engines to verify the source of the content. WordProof is advised by Joost de Valk, founder of the world's most popular WordPress plugin, Yoast SEO.
Media Contact: sebastiaan@wordproof.com
