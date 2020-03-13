GLEN ALLEN, Va., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today it has been ranked #158 on the inaugural Inc. 5000 Series list of the fastest-growing private companies in the D.C. Metro area.
"This prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the D.C. Metro area by Inc. magazine reflects the hard work of our entire team," said Dick Hyatt, president & CEO of Decisiv. "It also proves that our growing North American and global customer base of commercial asset users, service providers and manufacturers continues to benefit from the value of the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem. We are proud of what we have accomplished through our commitment to the ongoing development of our technology, which is driving improvement in asset service, utilization and performance for more than 7 million commercial vehicles, and pleased to be a part of the growing and very dynamic D.C. Metro region's technology corridor."
Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the D.C. Metro economy's most dynamic segment-- its independent small businesses. In 2019, Decisiv also received recognition on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year.
The 2020 Inc. 5000 Regional Series ranks companies according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2018. The companies on the list have an average growth rate of 196%. In 2018, they employed over 88,000 people and added $6.5 billion in revenue to the greater D.C. area's economy.
"The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small business sector impacts the economies of D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware," said Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs."
Decisiv provides a cloud-based Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform that revolutionizes how the service supply chain for commercial assets communicates and collaborates. As the industry leader in SRM technology, Decisiv is driving unrivaled improvement in asset performance and utilization for manufacturers, service providers and asset owners in the commercial vehicle, heavy equipment, and industrial markets. The SRM platform's ability to harness, share and analyze connected asset data, and to intelligently enable service management, is the key to driving asset uptime and availability. Decisiv is the partner of choice for major commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Volvo, Mack, Hino, Isuzu, Peterbilt and Kenworth, as well as their dealers and call centers, service networks and asset owners. For more information, visit www.decisiv.com.
