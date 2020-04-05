LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As people in America and around the world continue to practice safety within their homes; in an effort to control the spread of this virus we present to you a Def Comedy Jam in support of communities in need during this COVID-19 Public Health Crisis, produced by Jeru Tillman, Erica Ford (LIFE camp, Inc.), Gushcloud, O'Neal McKnight, Bob Sumner, Althea Lim, Hasaun Muhammad, Russell Simmons, and Rush Philanthropic.  We aim to help those in need and connect people through laughter and positivity.

Streaming on www.facebook.com/cedrictheentertainer & www.twitch.tv/defjamcomedyjam

Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer! 

Featuring: Def Comedy Jam's Original DJ; Kid Capri and Comedians Adele Givens, Spice Adams, Corey Holcomb, Chris Tucker, DL Hughley, Lunelle, JB Smoove, Marlon Wayans Ashima Franklin, Michael Blackson, TK Kirkland, Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, Chris Spencer, Gary Owen, Jess Hilarious, Tony Baker, David Arnold, Earthquake, Donnell Rawlings, Affion Crockett and many more To Be Announced!  Also making their debuts under the Def Comedy Jam umbrella are GC Studio's own Reggie Couz, KMoore The Goat and Kellye Hardy.

Afterparty will be led by the one and only DJ Cassidy!

Help Spread the Word!
Consider donating today (click link below) and tune in THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 5, 2020 at 7:00PM PST/10:00PM EST for Def Comedy Jam: Healing Through Laughter! 

https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/def-comedy-jam-marathon-covid-19-relief-funds

What is our goal? 
The goal of the Def Comedy Jam is to raise funds to provide basic protective equipment for essential workers and individuals in vulnerable and underserved communities. Supplies include items such as hand sanitizer, protective suits and masks for the most vulnerable communities currently impacted by COVID-19. 

For Media Inquiries:
Leyla Turkkan
The Catalyst Group
leyla@catalystgroupsite.com
(917) 374-8020

