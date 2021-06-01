JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a huge gap between the importance and the effectiveness of employee communication in today's workplace. Whereas 88% of HR professionals say employee communication is extremely or very important to success in their organizations, a mere 30% indicate employee communication is highly or very highly effective.
The free research report, The State of Employee Communications 2021, is now available for download. HR.com's Research Institute conducted the study of HR professionals to take an in-depth look at the current state of communication in the workforce and gain insights to optimize employee engagement, productivity, and brand.
The communication deficit revealed by this study has large implications for performance. Eighty percent of HR professionals agree or strongly agree that employee communication has a positive impact on employee experience and engagement, and 74% say it has a positive impact on employee performance. Nearly as many (74%) say it has a positive impact on the employer brand.
Looking at companies that report being effective at employee communications, they are more likely to:
- Track and measure employee communication
- Train managers in communication practices
- Have employees who feel they are being heard
- Have above average employee performance
"The lack of effective workforce communication should be a critical concern for employers," stated Debbie McGrath, Chief Instigator and CEO of HR.com. "Internal communication will be key as we go forward post-pandemic to ensure employees are engaged, and that productivity and results are meeting company expectations."
Download the full report which includes details on seven key takeaways to help HR departments gain insights into how to ensure effective internal communications to boost engagement, productivity, brand, and business results.
