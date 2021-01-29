CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketing is considered an evolving field. It is one that needs to adapt to change, as businesses are tasked with trying to find new avenues to reach potential clients and improve the ROI of existing marketing methods.
As businesses recover from COVID-19, many are trying to figure out how best to adapt to this new market. But according to Deimira Paa Baidoo, owner and operator of the Calgary marketing agency Melcom Group LTD, businesses do not need to look far in order to determine where they should be putting their limited marketing budget.
"There are many ways to approach marketing," says Baidoo, "but content is the only approach that has the potential to provide benefits in essentially any online marketing landscape."
Deimira points to several factors which he believes show the value of content as a primary marketing strategy in 2021 and beyond. He cites:
- Search engines have, on multiple occasions, altered their algorithms to prioritize content.
- Other website marketing methods, such as link acquisition, have become less effective.
- On-site content is permanent and ongoing, while paid ads are fixed cost and fixed timeframe.
- Content has supplementary benefits, like improving conversion rate, developing trust, and bringing in more visitors via social media platforms.
"While no business should use only one marketing methodology, it's the businesses that invest in content over other marketing methods that tends to perform better in the long term, especially as search engines continue to update their algorithms to favor of on-site content" says Baidoo. "Content writing can't be faked, it can't be cheated, and it always brings value to the user."
Deimira, and his company Melcom Group LTD (http://www.melcomgroupltd.com), do consider a broad range of marketing methods preferable, including backlinking outreach, social media support, video, and other methodologies. But if given the opportunity to invest in only one, Deimira insists that content writing is the best strategy currently available for businesses today.
About Deimira Baidoo: Deimira Paa Baidoo is an entrepreneur that has established several businesses in Calgary and throughout North America. His marketing services are used in many industries, including the medical field, home services, and the legal profession. He can be contacted via his website at http://www.melcomgroupltd.com, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/deimira-baidoo-a8258369/, or for speaking engagements at http://www.DeimiraPaaBaidoo.com.
