ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delaney Hardware, a leading provider of premium door hardware, is proud to announce that the company was recently named to the list of Top 100 Products 2021 by Professional Remodeler Magazine. The magazine's editorial staff compiles an annual list of products in several categories based on high reader engagement over the prior 12 months. The editors recognized Delaney Hardware's expanded portfolio of luxe entry, interior and barn door hardware.
"We're thrilled to be included in the competitive Pro Remodeler list of Top 100 Products," says Kathryn Towns, vice president of Marketing. "It's an honor to have our newest premium hardware products and high-end finishes recognized by this esteemed publication that's read by professional builders and contractors across the country."
The new Delaney Hardware designs and finishes featured in the Top 100 Products 2021 list include:
- The LP250 Digital Lock with Logan Lever that combines security, convenience, and style for a variety of residential applications -- wine rooms, sheds, back doors, and any entry that benefits from secure access.
- Contemporary Square Pocket Locks with rounded corners and one-of-a-kind features such as keyed entry and color-coded privacy function indicators.
- New solid-forged brass designs in Matte Black Finish and Satin Brass Finish, available for a variety of Delaney Hardware designs, from entry, interior, patio, or barn doors.
- The new Barn Door 12" Round Pull with Flush Mount Combo makes it easy to install a sleek, solid, high-quality barn door handle with just two screws.
- The Interconnected Deadbolt with Vida Lever offers a beautiful and easy way to open your doors, as it enables a user to quickly open both the deadbolt and the lever with one continuous, smooth motion.
- The Tulina Portfolio added a Square Lever and Black Finish to its portfolio, featuring a new square backplate.
The official remodeling publication of the National Association of Home Builders, Professional Remodeler inspires and informs over 90,000 remodelers through editorial content, product reviews and engaging events. To learn more about the magazine, visit http://www.ProRemodeler.com.
About Delaney Hardware
Delaney Hardware is a leading provider of premium builder hardware for residential homes, multi-family buildings, and commercial projects. With comprehensive, stylish collections that combine superior finishes and smooth mechanics, Delaney's unwavering commitment to value, quality, and exceptional service distinguishes it from the rest of the industry. As part of the Sargent and Greenleaf (S&G) family of brands, Delaney offers a full portfolio of hardware including door hardware, digital locks, barn door hardware, bath accessories, commercial hardware, trim hardware, and steel doors and frames. For more information about Delaney, visit http://www.DelaneyHardware.com.
The S&G family of brands delivers proven innovative security solutions that protect businesses, families, and assets around the world. The S&G family is a trusted provider of state-of-the-art high-security locks, commercial-grade doors and hardware, multi-family and residential security solutions, and high-quality door hardware and fixtures. For more information about S&G, visit http://www.sargentandgreenleaf.com.
