WASHINGTON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When operating a restaurant in a busy area with many competitors, there are limited ways to stand out and be seen above the competition. BookingTek has launched an innovative animation built right into their TableRes ordering app to help restaurants stand out while also giving customers a superior ordering experience. This unique feature can make all the difference in a crowded market. And by the way, the TableRes omnichannel order pay app, is completely free of charge - that's no set up costs and no monthly fees for life!
But for now, what's this exploding burger feature? Sounds messy...
Don't worry, it doesn't involve any flying beef patties. The exploding burger feature is a fun way for customers to construct a custom burger in the TableRes ordering app. The animation opens the burger up so its constituent parts are separated. Customers can add different options – like an extra patty or additional cheese slices – and watch them slide right into the burger. Equally they can remove items from the stack as well, like pickles or even the bun to create a 'naked' burger. Not only does it make ordering more fun, but it also allows the customer to see exactly what they're ordering.
Check out this video to see what it looks like.
As you can see, the options are clearly laid out and the feature encourages customers to get adventurous in stacking up ingredients to create their favorite combination. There are a ton of benefits to be gained from this unique innovation, let's explore them.
5 Benefits of TableRes' Exploding Burger Animation
1 Boost Average Order Value
With all the options laid out and the animation constructing the burger tower before their eyes, it's clear this feature will drive customers to add more options than they would with a standard digital menu list. The animation makes adding items to the order easy and fun, which will create a higher order value and boost takings. But the upsells don't stop with the burger stack. Extras like fries, onion rings, and large portions are also easily added via large buttons clearly displaying the price.
2 Increase Margins
Because customers are engaged with the feature, they will spend more time on it. This provides the opportunity to expose them to higher-value upsells. The options offered can depend on your restaurant's brand and price point. For example, a fast-food chain might simply encourage customers to add extra patties or cheese to make a tower. While an upmarket burger restaurant could offer premium options like a slice of foie gras in the burger. The app also nudges customers to order additional items, like onion rings or a particular drink with a specific burger. It uses social proof to support the buying decision with a pop up message like "most customers who ordered that burger like this beer with it".
3 Simplify the Ordering Experience
With vegetarian, vegan, keto, paleo, and many other dietary requirements being catered to, ordering can get complicated and confusing for diners. You want to make things simple enough for the straightforward customers, while also catering to the more specific tastes and preferences of the more particular guests.
There is a delicate balance to strike here, and TableRes's exploding burger feature helps to keep things clear and simple while still exposing all the available options. Rather than scrolling through a list of written options, all the different proteins are clearly shown – like a beef patty, chicken burger, vegan patty, or fish option. This simplifies menu presentation while giving a clear idea of exactly what is on offer to the diner.
4 Delight Your Customers
Customers find the feature fun to use. It's far more interesting than scrolling through a list of options on a menu. They can visualize their ideal burger and actually enjoy the ordering process. Not only will this make your brand more memorable, it also gives them positive associations so that next time they're thinking of ordering food in or dining out, your restaurant is top of mind. Any way to improve the customer experience makes customers happy, and that means more frequent visits – a boost for your brand, and an opportunity to foster long-term loyalty.
5 Stand Out in a Crowded Market
More than anything else, a feature like this helps you stand out in a feverishly competitive market. And anything that can help you stand out from the competition is going to give your restaurant brand a boost. The exploding burger feature offers something totally new and different for diners that they will remember for their next visit. The earlier you get on board, the more impressed your customers will be. And the more your brand has an advantage over the competition. With digital ordering making communication of your menu entirely non-verbal, it makes a lot of sense to enhance that communication in any way you can. And when that enhancement comes free of charge it would be crazy not to take advantage.
BookingTek's CCO & Co-Founder Susana Stubbs explains "The experience of engaging, face to face, with a server
involved interaction, visual connection and often fun. These things have been lost with the recent necessity for digital ordering but they are things that many customers miss, especially in a full service restaurant. The exploding burger brings all three back, moving ordering from a pedestrian process to an enjoyable activity. It's time to bring back the fun!"
Omnichannel
The TableRes app is a truly omnichannel offering, so can be used on any device, in any location at any time. It supports full-service restaurants as well as fast casuals and QSRs. It enables order at table and order at counter as well as order ahead for pickup at counter, curbside, drive-thru or delivery.The app is integrated with Oracle Simphony, Square and 10 other leading POS systems but can also be deployed standalone.
Become an Early Adopter
As we have explored, there are numerous benefits to the exploding burger feature. These types of fun and interactive ordering quirks will eventually become a must-have for restaurants using digital ordering apps – whether for customers dining in, for takeout, the drive-thru, or for delivery. Now is the time to get on board and be an early adopter – before your competitors find out about this awesome new app!
To find out more about how TableRes can help you stand out and give your business a boost, click here.
