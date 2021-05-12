TROUTMAN, N.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DemandZEN has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"Our core values were created by our employees and are exemplified by our leaders. Not all employees work the same way. Leaders must position their team members based on their strengths. Often, too much time is spent on dashboards, KPI's, metrics, etc. While important, these should just be used to diagnose an issue. We sustain our DZ culture by identifying individual motivators and strengths and using those to create goals and desired outcomes."
Amanda Moore, Co - founder
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
About DemandZEN
Founded in 2014, DemandZEN is a rapidly growing Lead Generation Services company focused on account-based Appointment Setting for companies in the B2B Technology space. With close to 100 full-time employees, they have been 100% remote since inception. Their unique approach combines technology with human intelligence, gives them the ability to rapidly ramp up an outbound ABM program, quickly generating opportunity pipeline and helps to bridge the gap between sales and marketing. For more information, https://demandzen.com.
