MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Freddy the Little Fir Tree": a colorful fable about a little fir tree who learns about life in communities and homes away from the forest. "Freddy the Little Fir Tree" is the creation of published author Denna Asbjornsen, a dedicated and imaginative writer.
Asbjornsen shares, "When Freddy the Little Fir Tree discovers that there is more to life than just growing in the forest, he must learn to be patient and trust that there is something better waiting for him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denna Asbjornsen's new book follows the joyful moments of a little fir tree as he experiences new adventures that bring warmth and mirth to his mind.
Children will surely be thrilled with Freddy the Little Fir Tree and his jovial journey from the forest to a home where he becomes the centerpiece of a very important winter celebration.
View the synopsis of "Freddy the Little Fir Tree" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Freddy the Little Fir Tree" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Freddy the Little Fir Tree," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
