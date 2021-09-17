MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leadership training will be featured on a new episode of Viewpoint, hosted by Dennis Quaid. The informational television series will interview industry experts to discuss the positive aspects leadership training can have on individuals and businesses. Viewpoint will be working with related organizations to provide content for the episode.
Folks who are the leaders in charge of their respective companies and organizations play a crucial role in inspiring their teams to succeed and deliver better results. Leadership training can help by providing insight and feedback on the strengths and positive aspects of the leader's leadership style and actions. It helps to strengthen communication skills, inspiration, motivation, accountability, and decision-making skills. The idea is to ensure an individual's strengths are explored and mastered, helping them be well-rounded and effective leaders and mentors to those surrounding them in the workplace. Leadership training can help reduce employee turnover, increase team productivity, improve communication skills, helping with conflict management and negotiation skills.
Whether it's a manager, director, or CEO, the person in charge is often the individual who sets the standard for a business. Leadership training can help fine-tune skills and people into being a greater influence on those around them. Viewpoint is proud to share this information on its program, hoping that it will inspire and inform viewers. Actor Dennis Quaid will host the episode on leadership training.
The Telly award-winning educational show "Viewpoint" with Dennis Quaid is created to educate television audiences. Viewpoint is carefully reviewed before distribution. A team of highly experienced individuals collaborates with content providers to develop the show.
