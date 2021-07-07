SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- tab32, the dental industry's #1 cloud-based, full-service technology platform, today announced the appointment of three top industry experts to its advisory board. Building on tab32's extraordinary track record of 100% year-on-year growth for five consecutive years, these advisors will provide strategic support to accelerate tab32's continuing mission to drive digital transformation in dental practices.
With an all-in-one cloud platform delivering end-to-end support and engaging patient experiences through the entire dental care continuum, including powerful Dental Electronic Health Record (Dental EHR), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and advanced data warehousing services, tab32 empowers dental practices to accelerate growth and drive long-term profitability. The new advisory board members are:
Emmet Scott, President of the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO). An accomplished industry leader, Scott works on behalf of ADSO's 40+ member companies and 100+ industry partners to deliver optimal non-clinical support to more than 13,000 dental practices in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Scott is also CEO and Co-Founder of Community Dental Partners with close to 100+ practices, an innovative service that partners with dentists to help them scale their businesses and better-serve their patients.
Dr. Roshan Parikh, Former Head of Dentistry, Walmart U.S. A dental visionary, Dr. Parikh championed the growth of Walmart's start-up dental services division, which now manages 1000s of patient visits in 13+ locations across 3 states, driving a majority of Walmart Health's topline revenue. Dr. Parikh previously founded Great Lakes Dental Partners, a network of Chicagoland dental practices encompassing 155 clinicians and 25+ multi-specialty groups serving 150K+ patients. He also serves as chief strategy officer of DSO Strategy, a consulting firm that helps entrepreneurial dentists develop sustainable growth plans and attract institutional capital.
Dr. Ellen Polsky, co-founder and partner at Visio. Dr. Polsky launched Visio in 2009 to manage multiple pediatric oral surgery and orthodontic facilities in the Greater Seattle Area. She also founded and served as the CEO of VP Surgery Center, a medical surgical facility that achieved a successful exit to a MultiCare Health System. One of Dental Group Practice magazine's Women Leaders in Dentistry, Dr. Polsky also co-founded GPUnity, an innovative startup in the fintech and blockchain space. Her current focus is on building a data lake in order to gain insights into improving better clinical and business decision-making in multi-practice organizations. She is also developing an electronic platform to facilitate doctors case sharing and interactions.
"I'm extremely excited to welcome Dr. Polsky, Dr. Parikh, and Emmet Scott to our advisory board," said Kiltesh Patel, CEO of tab32. "These industry leaders identify with and appreciate our mission to disrupt the dental care model by bringing all the services that practices need under a single unified cloud platform. By putting non-clinical dental operations on auto-pilot, we are empowering dentists to effortlessly scale their practice and boost revenues without compromising the quality of clinical care and patient engagement."
About tab32
Headquartered in Sacramento, California, tab32 is the industry's #1 technology platform for patient-first cloud dental electronic health record software (Dental EHR), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and Open Data Warehousing™. Providers use tab32 to track 9.3 million appointments, 7.3 million patients, and 100+ million radiology xrays, with 1+ million monthly patient engagements and $375 million of annual revenues flowing through the platform. The all-in-one cloud platform delivers comprehensive and engaging patient experiences through the entire value-chain of care, allowing dental practices to achieve long-term sustainable growth and profitability. With a leadership team of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers from University of California, tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental.
Media Contact
