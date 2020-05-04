CERRITOS, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A dynamic new podcast for dental professionals was launched today by the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry in partnership with Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., adding to its 2020 Virtual Learning Series.
Dentistry for the New Millennium showcases practicing clinicians who have integrated the LANAP® protocol for treating periodontitis and the LAPIP™ protocol for treating peri-implantitis into their practice. These intimate conversations explore the personal and professional impact the LANAP and LAPIP protocols have had on their practice, their passion for dentistry, as well as their patient experience.
Dentistry for the New Millennium will release a new episode each Monday. The podcast is featured at LANAP.com/podcast and TheIALD.com/podcast as well as all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcast and Google Podcast.
"Throughout the past two decades, dentists practicing the LANAP Protocol have shared how a strictly defined and precise treatment methodology using the Periolase MVP-7 has changed their lives, their patient's lives and indeed, the lives of their staff and families," states Robert H. Gregg II, DDS, inventor of the LANAP Protocol and founder of Millennium Dental Technologies. "While every story is unique, each individual dental practitioner shares a common passion for their patient's needs and wants and positive results their patients have shared following treatment with the LANAP Protocol."
"The podcast platform allows these clinicians to share their stories with a wider audience, and address questions others may have about integrating the LANAP and LAPIP protocols," adds Dawn M. Gregg, DDS, Training Director for The Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry.
The new podcast channel adds another communication layer to Millennium's 2020 Virtual Learning Series. The 2020 Virtual Learning Series was launched in March with weekly CE webinars addressing dental professionals' need for continuing education and engaging programming.
ABOUT THE INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED LASER DENTISTRY: The IALD is a non-profit educational and research center dedicated to providing evidence-based clinical training in advanced laser dentistry therapies. Formed in 1999, the IALD is ADA-CERP and AGD-PACE accredited, and is nationally recognized for its continuing education programs. The IALD's ultimate goal is for the percentage of patients seeking treatment for periodontitis to reach the percentage of patients seeking general dental care.