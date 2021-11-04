LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dentity, the people-to-people app that makes it easy to build trust online through verification, today launched its free ID verification service, available at Dentity.com. Dentity is on a mission to make the Internet a safer place by giving consumers a private and secure way to share their personal information and control their digital identity.
Protected by state-of-the-art encryption, Dentity offers a new layer of security, privacy and verification for myriad online interactions and transactions. From online dating to private party selling to social media, consumers can use Dentity to create trusted interactions with people they meet or transact with online and join a vast peer-to-peer network of users with instantly verifiable identities.
"The explosive growth of the Internet has brought us closer and closer to strangers who are outside our natural circle of trust," said Jeffrey Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Dentity. "That's why we created Dentity — to enable trusted interactions online by allowing consumers to share verifiable identity information through a simple process that only takes a couple minutes to set up."
Schwartz noted that in 2020, over 37% of all Internet traffic was bots. Meanwhile, Facebook deleted over 1.3 billion fake accounts in the first quarter of 2021, but still left 95% of reported fake accounts active, and an estimated 20% of profiles on dating apps like Tinder are fake.
"Because Dentity uses machine vision and AI technology to power visual ID verification for every identity claim, it's nearly impossible for users to be catfished on a dating app or scammed on a peer-to-peer marketplace like Craigslist. With Dentity, it's easy to know if the person on the other end of the computer is the real deal or a scammer, bot, or predator."
Dentity helps close the substantial gaps in trust and transparency in the sharing economy, which is expected to reach $335 billion globally by 2025. If consumer privacy and safety concerns can be addressed, the new, trust-based economy is poised to experience unprecedented growth and benefit from changing consumer attitudes towards ownership and more environmentally friendly consumption choices.
"We can no longer assume a person is 'real' because they have a social media account, email address, or they've posted something for sale on the Internet. Dentity solves this by allowing consumers to easily verify the authenticity of the person they're dealing with online. They can choose to disclose select personal information or remain anonymous — either way, their information is protected through Dentity's encrypted channel. It's the safest and most secure way to share personal information online today," concluded Schwartz.
Dentity follows Department of Commerce digital identity guidelines and uses the same data security and encryption standard that the National Security Administration (NSA) uses to protect top secret information.
"It's become clear to consumers that the big tech and social media companies aren't going to protect their personal information," noted Schwartz. "They have to take it upon themselves, so giving them access to the most advanced technology to protect their personal information is a big win for consumers."
How Dentity Works
Consumers can visit Dentity to create a free account. Once they've verified their identity using a government-issued ID, this is what they get:
- Up to three verified identity profiles, each with a customizable landing page. Consumers can choose to share personally identifiable information on their profile, or they can be anonymous or pseudonymous. In each case, their profiles tie to a verifiable identity and can be shared on social media profiles, dating apps, and peer-to-peer marketplace listings, among many other places.
- An unlimited number of verification requests. They can choose to send an anonymous verification request or request certain verifiable personal information (e.g., like age without sharing date of birth). The interaction and exchange take place through Dentity, giving consumers total control of what information is shared.
- A Verified Identity pass downloadable to their Apple Wallet. The Dentity pass is designed to be used by consumers at "point-of-trust" — that moment when an online interaction becomes offline. It also can be used for venue access and offline identity and age verification.
About Dentity
Founded by a team of tech innovators, Dentity is on a mission to make the Internet a safer place by enabling trusted interactions between consumers and people they meet or transact with online with shareable, verifiable identity information. The Dentity verification process follows the National Institute of Standards and Technology (Department of Commerce) 800-63-3 Digital Identity Guidelines. Consumers' information is protected by AES-256 encryption and stored in a digital vault that is ISO/IED 27001 certified and SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 audited. Dentity is based in Los Angeles, CA. Visit Dentity.com for more information.
