KETTERING, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Derwent Art Prize is launching its call for entries, giving artists from the UK and around the world the opportunity to…
- Show their work to a prestigious panel of judges
- Exhibit at gallery@oxo in central London
- Win over $17,000 in prizes
Created in 2012 by Derwent, the fine art brand internationally renowned for its high-quality pencils, the Derwent Art Prize rewards excellence in contemporary graphic art.
The Prize invites artists to submit the very best 2D and 3D artworks created in any pencil, including colour, water soluble, pastel, graphite and charcoal pencils.
Now in its 6th edition, the competition has attracted more than 15,000 entries from 75 countries, with the 2020 edition receiving over 4,750 entries from 1,884 artists worldwide.
All of the entries will be considered by a prestigious panel of selectors:
- Katy Hessel, art historian, broadcaster and curator: Katy writes and hosts the weekly podcast The Great Women Artists. Featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in Art & Culture, Katy has presented films for BBC, Tate, Royal Academy, Barbican, Sotheby's, Hauser & Wirth; interviewed the likes of Zadie Smith, Ali Smith, Olivia Laing, Lubaina Himid, Tracey Emin, Frances Morris, Judy Chicago; and curated exhibitions at Victoria Miro and Timothy Taylor.
- Paul Hobson, Director of Modern Art Oxford: Paul Hobson read History at Oxford University and completed post-graduate studies in aesthetics and contemporary visual theory. Working for more than twenty years in the art world, Paul has been the Director of Modern Art Oxford since September 2013, following senior roles at the Contemporary Art Society, The Showroom, the Serpentine Gallery and Royal Academy of Arts in London.
- Charmaine Watkiss, artist: Born in London to Jamaican parents, Charmaine Watkiss dedicates her practice to stories connected to the African Caribbean diaspora. Drawing is central to her practice, and pencil and paper are her materials of choice. Recent group exhibitions include the Drawing Biennial 2021, Breakfast Under The Tree, curated by Russell Tovey at Carl Freedman Gallery in 2021, and the Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize 2019.
Approximately 80 artworks will be selected for a show at gallery@oxo in London from February 24th to March 6th, 2022.
Prizes totalling over *$17,000 (£12,500) will be awarded in a private awards ceremony on the opening night of the exhibition, including:
- First Prize: $5,500 (£4,000) plus a year's supply of Derwent products
- Second Prize: $2,700 (£2,000) and a box of Derwent Lightfast Pencils
- People's Choice Award: Over $650 (£500)
The Derwent Art Prize aims to support young creatives and provide them with a platform early in their career. Artists under the age of 25 will have a reduced entry fee – close to $7 per work - and two dedicated prizes:
- Young Artist First Prize: $5,500 (£4,000)
- Young Artist Second Prize: $2,700 (£2,000)
Since 2012, the Derwent Art Prize has been committed to championing art made in pencil and supporting artists in their careers.
"Since winning the People's Choice Award in 2020, I have been inundated with lots of wonderful opportunities with galleries, magazines and more – including interviews, exhibitions and a range of prints," says artist Faye Bridgwater. "It has all been a real boost to my confidence. The international exposure especially was completely new to me!"
"Along these incredible months, I have learnt that you can't do everything yourself and you need a team of supporters along the way cheering you on. I would like to be a supporter for other artists and encourage them to challenge themselves and enter this year's Derwent Art Prize, just like I did!" concludes the Brighton-based artist.
Artists have until 4th January 2022 to submit up to 6 works created in pencil. To enter and for further details including full terms and conditions on entry requirements, please visit:
*All prize amounts dependent on £ to $ conversion rate
http://www.derwent-artprize.com
Media Contact
Jen Rogers, Hudson West, +1 (201) 286-1979, jen@hudsonwestpr.com
Lori Jung, Hudson West, (917) 399-6962, lori@hudsonwestpr.com
SOURCE Derwent Art Prize