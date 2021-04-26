NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, held a global design competition in March for students competing in three categories: logo design, graphic design and UI design.
All entries were evaluated and handpicked by a panel of judges comprised of professional designers and creative heads of agencies in DesignRush's network.
The judges used the following criteria to evaluate the competitors and announce the winners:
- Impact
- Functionality
- Uniqueness
- Execution
The winners of the Global Student Design Competition 2021 are:
___
Graphic Design Category Winners
1. Wong Ho Lam for "Conceptual and Bilingual Penguin Classics"
- University: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design
- University website: sd.polyu.edu.hk
- Location: Honk Kong
- Wong Ho Lam's Behance.net gallery: /gallery/112559157/Conceptual-and-Bilingual-Penguin
2. Cristina Brandão for "Silent Sky"
- University: George Fox University
- University website: georgefox.edu
- Location: Newberg, Oregon
- Cristina Brandão's LinkedIn profile: /in/christinabrandao/
3. Claudia Shao for Chinese American Film Fest Digital Advertisement
- University: NYU Tandon School of Engineering
- University website: engineering.nyu.edu
- Location: New York City, New York
- Claudia Shao's LinkedIn profile: /in/claudiashao/
4. Thao Nguyen for In Self
- University: NYU Tandon School of Engineering
- University website: engineering.nyu.edu
- Location: New York City, New York
- Thao Nguyen's Behance.net gallery: /gallery/113213259/In-Self
5. Marriam Elasser for RISD Museum Rebranding
- University: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- University website: rpi.edu
- Location: Troy, New York
- Marrian Elasser's website: mariamelasser.com
___
UI Design Category Winners
1. Cassandra Liau for Sunset in Brooklin
- University: NYU Tandon School of Engineering
- University website: engineering.nyu.edu
- Location: New York City, New York
- Cassandra Liau's LinkedIn profile: /in/cassandra-liau/
2. Lorelei Lopez for Oto Electric Rental
- University: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
- University website: utrgv.edu
- Location: Edinburg, Texas
- Lorelei Lopez's LinkedIn profile: /in/loreleilopez/
3. Jovanna Mireles for Compassion App
- University: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
- University website: utrgv.edu
- Location: Edinburg, Texas
- Jovana Mireles' Behance.net gallery: /gallery/109177755/COMPASSION-APP
4. Sally (Seong Min) for Streamed UI Design
- University: NYU Tandon School of Engineering
- University website: engineering.nyu.edu
- Location: New York City, New York
- Sally's LinkedIn profile: /in/sally-min-lee/
5.Alexis Flores for Mac Website Mockup
- University: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
- University website: utrgv.edu
- Location: Edinburg, Texas
- Alexis Flores' Behance.net gallery: /gallery/80126453/MAC-Website-Mockup
___
Logo Design Category Winners
1. Charlotte Cannon for PRISM Rebrand
- University: Virginia Tech
- University website: vt.edu
- Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Charlotte Cannon's LinkedIn profile: /in/charlotte-cannon-61b64015a/
2. Alexis Flores for Early Bird Café Logo Design
- University: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
- University website: vt.edu
- Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Alexis Flores' Behance.net gallery: /gallery/85881055/Identity-Designs
3. Gabriela C Torres for Bloom Daycare
- University: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
- University website: utrgv.edu
- Location: Edinburg, Texas
- Gabriela C Torres' Behance.net gallery: /gallery/113220859/Logos
4. Noemi Garcia for PlantZero Logo Design
- University: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
- University website: utrgv.edu
- Location: Edinburg, Texas
- Noemi Garcia's Behance.net gallery: /gallery/113521987/PlantZero
5. Osbel Olivares for Rainbow Summer Camp Logo Design
- University: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
- University website: utrgv.edu
- Location: Edinburg, Texas
- Osbel Olivares' Behance.net gallery: /gallery/109953597/Rainbow-Summer-Camp-logo?- tracking_source=project_owner_other_pro
___
Top 5 Overall Winners
Design Rush judges also picked five ultimate winners that produced outstanding designs:
- Wong Ho Lam
- Lorelei Lopez
- Cassandra Liau
- Charlotte Cannon
- Mariam Elasser
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.
Media Contact
Maja Budinski, DesignRush, 8008565417, emma@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush