Emmy Award-winning designer, television host and author Mark Brunetz was right on the (stylish) ground floor of the early days of home improvement TV programming – from the "hay glued on the walls" heard around the TLC-verse to today's obsession with married couples pulling off hometown makeovers in Laurel, Mississippi and Waco, TX.
He's seen and heard a lot after 30 years in the industry, and now he's pulling back the proverbial curtain on interior design with the launch of Scandalabra: The Ugly Truth Behind Beautiful Spaces podcast. The up front and personal format reveals behind-the-scenes secrets and never-before-heard opinions from some of the most provocative and fascinating people in and around the design community.
Hosted by Brunetz, co-host of Clean House on the Style Network, Scandalabra is the first podcast to critically examine the world of interior design. Curious, skeptical, and equally hospitable, he taps into his high-profile design and entertainment career to talk about America's obsession with home decor and the price consumers unwittingly pay for it.
"There is an often-unknown truth behind beautiful spaces," said Brunetz. "I wanted to bring fellow designers and industry leaders to the collective microphone to share the ways the design industry intersects and influences consumers through media and products. This is a podcast for people who want to take a deeper dive into what lurks beyond the edges of popular design makeover shows, to uncover those great and useful tidbits about what was left unaired and not shared."
To date, Scandalabra has dropped eight episodes for Season One, with guests including high-profile designer Jaime Rummerfield of Woodson & Rummerfield House of Design; fellow HGTV designer and debut novelist Angelo Surmelis; author and syndicated home and lifestyle columnist Marni Jameson; multi-million dollar producing real estate agent Tom Davila; former Hollywood publicist and Vogue Magazine's Brigid Walsh; and the A-list organizer from Style Network's Clean House, Linda Koopersmith with clients including J. Lo, Sofia Vergara and Serena Williams – to name a few.
Season two of Scandalabra is slated for November 2021 release. The podcast can be heard wherever listeners get their podcasts including on Spotify, Apple and Google podcasts.
Scandalabra's Brunetz has developed film, tv and lifestyle-driven products on the global stage for over 30 years. Featured on HGTV, MTV, TLC, and Family Channel, Mark is best-known as the co-host of Style Network's top-rated show Clean House for which he garnered an Emmy Award in 2010. In production for 10 seasons, viewers can currently watch reruns of Clean House on NBC.com.
About Podcast Creator Mark Brunetz
His projects have ranged from collaborations with Jane Fonda and Sandra Bullock to corporate clients Comcast Corporation, Princess Cruises and Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Known for creating uber-stylish spaces with mass appeal, Mark has been featured in over 150 media outlets including Good Morning America with equal exposure in print including People Magazine, MSN.com and The New York Times. As Principal at Mark Brunetz Interior Design based in Los Angeles, Mark's influence within the design industry is far-reaching with his work in makeover television seen in over 30 countries.
Prior to Mark's design work, he created and co-starred in two of Jane Fonda's best-selling exercise videos Lower Body Solution and Step Aerobics & Abdominal Workout. He went on to launch Mark Brunetz Home on Home Shopping Network and penned his first book 'Take the U Out of Clutter' with Penguin Books USA.
In 2017, Mark launched UCURIO, a boutique creative + design consultancy that produces branded content for clients like Princess Cruises and Carlisle with works published in Architectural Digest, Vanity Fair and other top-tier magazines. In 2020, Mark founded Missio Home, an artisanal home goods company that partners with top designers to create signature product lines for design-savvy consumers.
As National Vice-Chair for Workout for Hope for the City of Hope in Duarte, California, to spearheading a makeover of The Big Issue in Cape Town, South Africa, social impact has always played a pivotal role in Mark's work. For eight years, he has served as the National Spokesperson for Design For A Difference™ for which he co-founded in partnership with the International Design Guild. To date, the designer-driven movement that spans the U.S. and Canada has contributed nearly $8 million and counting in goods and services to local charities.
At the creative helm of MB Universe, Inc., Mark currently oversees a broad slate of design and media related projects. He currently resides in Glendale, California.
