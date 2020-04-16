WILMINGTON, Delaware and GURUGRAM, India, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The current world affairs have affected us all in more ways than one. Be it being isolated at home, resulting in a global economic meltdown or loss of jobs and revenues; it has caused havoc across the board.
While most of the world is still learning about how to deal with this new reality; Designhill has resolved to help everyone who wants to bring their dreams and ideas into reality.
Designhill, one of the world's leading creative marketplaces has decided to give 'One Free Logo' to all such people who are affected by this pandemic and who aspire to come out of these hard times stronger and who want to start a new journey to fulfill their dreams.
Besides, it has decided to show support to the maximum people in every possible way. Hence, the company has developed a comprehensive microsite featuring resources, tips, guides, exclusive offers, free events, and more to help artists, designers, businesses, professionals, and individuals survive the crisis and make the most out of it.
Designhill's Co-founder Rahul Aggarwal quoted, "These are unprecedented times and times like these demand strong measures and collective efforts. Being a community-based marketplace we take it upon ourselves to support individuals and businesses navigate through these tragic times with a positive outlook. In lieu of the same, we have decided to dedicate 40% of our resources to help all such affected people including entrepreneurs and freelancers globally."
Within 3 days, more than 500 aspiring entrepreneurs have taken the benefit of this Free Logo initiative by Designhill.
All one has to do to get a free logo from designhill is, fill a simple form and share their story of how they are affected by the ongoing situation
