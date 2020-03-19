WILMINGTON, Delaware and GURUGRAM, India, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the declaration of the ongoing global pandemic by WHO, world over events and conferences worth millions of dollars are being cancelled or postponed. In such a time when social isolation and distancing has been recommended by authorities worldwide, virtual/digital conferences are possibly the only way for anyone to come together on a common platform.
In the lieu of same, PrintShop by Designhill has announced WTF – A 3 Day Digital Conference for Artists from 30th March to 01st April 2020. WTF is the first-of-its-kind digital art conference organized by Designhill.com. It is an effort to help artists learn, connect and engage while the international health organizations are working at the forefront to battle with this tragedy.
Spanned across 3 days, the conference is covering many art forms with Typography and Lettering on day 1, Pattern, Illustration and Doodling on day 2 & Drawing, Painting and Visual Art on day 3. Each day will feature more than 5 global artists covering 5 sections like Workshop, AMAs, Art Jury, Panel Discussion & Keynote Speech.
Within a week of announcing the event, Designhill has received over 5,000 plus registrations from artists around the world, many of whom are from countries where authorities have strictly recommended social isolation.
Designhill's Co-founder Rahul Aggarwal quoted, "A completely virtual/digital conference at this juncture would not only provide great value to artists worldwide, but it would also provide an opportunity for many artists presently under isolation or lockdown to take their minds of the pandemic that is affecting the whole World today."
Some of the most renowned artists from around the World are going to be speaking at this conference including Peggy Dean, Shie Sison & Matthew Grabelsky to name a few.
Taking the present situation into account, Designhill has decided to keep the conference completely free to attend so anyone can attend it from the safety of their homes.
About PrintShop:
PrintShop by Designhill is an online platform dedicated to helping artists around the world – learn, grow and excel through a combination of events, community interactions & workshops organized with world renowned artists. It also provides artists an exclusive platform for showcasing their work and selling their artworks to a global audience.
