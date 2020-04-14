WILMINGTON, Delaware and GURUGRAM, India, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'In every adversity there is always a helping hand'. Nothing can be put into context and be a guiding compass than this quote, when most of the people across the world are in self isolation and the global economy is tailspinning into chaos.
This ongoing turmoil has forced a lot of businesses to take the most difficult measures of laying off employees, cutting down marketing costs and taking other business saving measures. However, there are some brands that are emerging as leaders by putting up a brave front by supporting individuals and businesses by any means they can.
Designhill, which is one of the world's leading creative marketplaces, has decided to support its communities of designers/artists and businesses across the globe in every possible way. The company has created a dedicated comprehensive microsite that includes abundant resources for every creative professional and business in the form of educational guides, promotional tools, exclusive offers, free events and even an opportunity for many to get a free logo. The company is offering one to every person who is affected by the present situation to enable and encourage them to make a fresh start.
A series of guides and infographics are exclusively created for Startups/Businesses/Entrepreneurs to help them deal with the disruption and challenges they are facing and also for Creative Professionals who are trying to overcome the financial stress caused by the lack of business and work opportunities.
For individuals and businesses that have utilized Designhill's services in the past - the company is offering free branding and promotional opportunities including a brand story interview and promotion on its digital and social platform, guaranteeing outreach for some businesses to millions of people across the globe.
Designhill's Co-founder Rahul Aggarwal quoted, "We have allocated 40% of our resources to create content and help businesses document their business stories so that they can be told to millions. For people who wish to start a new entrepreneurial journey, we are giving them a free logo to support their dreams."
Designhill is the world's leading creative marketplace that caters to the creative needs of businesses and individuals alike who can source high-quality designs from professional designers and buy unique products created by independent artists.
