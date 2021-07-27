NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are over 1.96 million apps on the App Store and 2.87 million on the Google Play Store as of 2021. The app download rate is increasing across the board, with a 31% rise on the Google Play Store, and a lesser 2.5% increase on Apple's App Store in Q1 and Q2 of this year. As the market continues to grow, more businesses are investing in mobile applications.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, has released its second quarterly list of the top app design & development experts to work with in 2021.
These companies and agencies specialize in various technologies and services, including:
The top-ranking app design and development companies in the second quarter of 2021 are:
- Aalpha Information Systems India Pvt. Ltd - aalpha.net
- Ace Infoway - aceinfoway.com
- AgileTech Vietnam - agiletech.vn
- A1 Future Technologies - a1future.com
- Apiumhub - apiumhub.com
- App Makers LA - appmakersla.com
- Appetiser - appetiser.com.au
- APPLIFY - applify.co
- Appwise Software House - appwise.pl
- BeyondKey Systems - beyondkey.com
- Bhavitra TechSolutions - bhavitrabd.com
- Cadabra Studio - cadabra.studio
- Codewave - codewave.com
- Concetto Labs - concettolabs.com
- Copper Mobile - coppermobile.com
- DigiGround - digiground.com.au
- Dobies Health Marketing - dobies.com
- ECOSMOB TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD. - ecosmob.com
- Essential Designs - essentialdesigns.net
- Exposit - exposit.com
- FOONKIE MONKEY - foonkiemonkey.co.uk
- Fortitude - fortitudedev.com
- fram^ - wearefram.com
- Golden Owl Consulting Ltd. - goldenowl.asia
- Goo Apps - gooapps.net
- Grand Apps - grandapps.com
- Horus Studio - horus.com.uy
- Imperium Apps - imperiumapps.com
- JetRuby Agency - jetruby.com
- KindGeek - kindgeek.com
- KitRUM - kitrum.com
- Krify Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - krify.co
- Lava X Technologies Sdn Bhd - lavax.co
- Locastic - locastic.com
- MAD Studio - wearemadstudio.com
- Media Shark - mediashark.com.au
- Messapps - messapps.com
- Mindpooltech - mindpooltech.com
- Mobiiworld D LLC - mobiiworld.com
- Movadex - movadex.com
- OrangeLoops - orangeloops.com
- PanonIT - panonit.com
- Pengreen Design - pengreendesign.com
- Perpet.io - perpet.io
- Scalan Labs - scalans.com
- Semaphore Mobile - semaphoremobile.com
- Servicii SEO Bucuresti - serviciiseobucuresti.ro
- SF AppWorks - sfappworks.com
- Shakuro Agency - shakuro.com
- Slingshot - yslingshot.com
- Split Reef - splitreef.com
- Stackk - stackk.xyz
- Suria International Services Pte. Ltd. - suriainternational.com
- SwagSoft - swagsoft.com.sg
- Techliance - techliance.com
- Technostacks Infotech Pvt. Ltd. - technostacks.com
- True Tech Professionals - truetechpro.com
- Tvisha Technologies - tvisha.com
- VRG Soft - vrgsoft.net
- Webpinn - webpinn.com
- Zealous System - zealousys.com
- Zesium - zesium.com
- Zfort Group - zfort.com
Brands can explore the top app design and development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
