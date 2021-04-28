NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 68% of consumers say that they have much higher expectations for businesses' digital capabilities during the pandemic. Mobile applications are one of the most effective channels to provide an engaging user experience and retain audiences as interactions shift online.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, has released the list of the top app design and development companies in 2021.

These companies and agencies specialize in various technologies and services, including:

The top-ranking app design and development companies in 2021 are:

Brands can explore the top technology companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on Designrush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.

Media Contact

Maja Budinski, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja_bu@digitalsilk.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE DesignRush

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.