MIAMI, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry Dive reports that while there are 46% of consumers who still prefer to buy in brick-and-mortar stores, 87% use the internet to look for products. These numbers indicate that websites are the first medium that consumers use to interact with brands, regardless if they buy products online or not.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, issues the Q1 list of the top web design & development experts to hire in 2022. The list features experts in:

Web Design, including:

    •      Law Firm Web Design
    •      Financial Services Website Design
    •      Real Estate Website Design
    •      B2B Website Design
    •      And more

These specialized companies help organizations build fully functional and visually appealing websites that:

  • Are optimized for mobile, web and social media searches
  • Are highly secure and fast-loading
  • Are accessible to all users
  • Have intuitive user experience

The top web design and development companies are:

Brands can explore the top web design and development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

