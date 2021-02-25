NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Almost 50% of people claim that the first interaction with the brand is the optimal time to earn their loyalty. In addition, 73% of those that convert, love the brand based on their excellent customer service.
Businesses are increasingly investing in professional branding and digital marketing services for three major reasons:
- 1. To stand out in the increasingly competitive market
- 2. To amply reach on saturated channels
- 3. To build closer relationships with their audiences
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, announced their editors' pick of the best agencies for business looking to grow marketing exposure in 2021.
The following list includes agencies focused on creating impactful brands to help businesses stand out in the increasingly competitive market.
The list includes:
1. Crafted – craftedny.com
Crafted is a New York-based creative branding agency that transforms ideas into smart, well-designed, innovative experiences.
As a full-service agency, Crafted offers various creative services, advertising, video production and content management tools to reach clients' goals.
2. Paragraphs LLC – paragraphs.com
Paragraphs LCC is a creative branding agency that helps brands enhance their corporate communications, reposition themselves and build their brand identity.
The agency offers strategic insight combined with creative ingenuity to produce brand awareness, grow revenue and market share for clients globally.
3. Starfish – starfishco.com
Starfish is a New York-based branding agency that strives to build unique and compelling brand identities.
The agency specializes in integrating brands into all digital and physical customer interactions to enhance the user experience, brand strategy, naming and more.
4. Imagemme –imagemme.com
As packaging designers, Imagemme helps companies reduce their carbon footprint as well as deliver an exciting experience to their clients.
Imagemme translates their clients' values, purpose and story into a visual brand identity that customers can relate to. From messaging to brand guides, the agency delivers the tools brands need to scale their business.
5. PKG Brand Design – pkgbranding.com
PKG Brand Design is a Chicago-based design agency for national and global consumer package goods. The agency specializes in brand strategy, brand identity, package and structural design, graphic design and photography.
