A survey by Original Software reveals that 88% of CIOs claim that UAT is "the key to achieving quality objectives." DesignRush has partnered with BugHerd, an all-in-one visual feedback tool and bug tracking system for collecting, organizing and managing website feedback.
MIAMI, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Quettra, the average application loses 77% of its daily active users three days after installation. The number then increases to over 95% within 90 days. The answer, according to 88% of the CIOs surveyed by Original Software, is UAT.
To help businesses detect issues and deliver high-quality websites, DesignRush has partnered with BugHerd, a valuable tool to improve their UAT processes.
DesignRush users can exclusively take advantage of the tool's 14-day free trial and enjoy 20% off their first three months.
With a bug tracking software, businesses can:
- Capture, manage and resolve client feedback for websites on desktop, tablet and mobile in the form of annotation via screen recording or screenshot
- Collect technical information, including the type of operating system and browser
- Spot technical issues for various page elements such as CTAs and colors
- Get access to an easy-to-manage board where they can assign tasks to team members as well as track the progress until completion
- Establish collaboration and commenting between team members and guests
- And more
For more information on UAT testing and how to perform it well, visit: https://www.designrush.com/agency/web-development-companies/trends/uat-testing
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
About BugHerd:
BugHerd is an all-in-one visual feedback tool and bug tracking system for collecting, organizing and managing website feedback, suitable for anyone involved in the web design and development, QA and UAT processes.
