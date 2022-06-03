In 2021, businesses saw an increase of 50% in overall weekly cyberattacks. DesignRush has partnered with HostArmada, a reliable managed web hosting company to help businesses benefit from the advantages of managed web hosting.
MIAMI, Fla. , June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While the majority of the global employees operate remotely in 2021, businesses experienced a 50% increase in overall cyber-attacks per week, with an all-time high of over 900 weekly attacks per organization, as revealed by a Check Point Research.
To help businesses easily cope with security and other related challenges to web management, DesignRush, in partnership with HostArmada, a web hosting company, lists the key benefits of managed web hosting.
With a managed web hosting solution, businesses can enjoy:
1) Enhanced Security
Professional web hosting providers allow businesses to access a variety of robust security privileges. These include innovative AI systems and multiple firewall layers that can keep websites safe from all types of malicious attacks while securing customer data and maintaining the brand image.
2) Improved Performance
Optimum site performance is of great importance for all businesses as it results in lower bounce rates, higher return visits and increased organic search rankings. With managed web hosting solutions, businesses can optimize their SEO and ensure high loading speed.
3) High Uptime
Not only do website downtimes turn visitors away but they also ruin a company's reputation. Hence, it is of utmost importance for sites to be always available for visitors. Professional web hosting solutions usually offer a 99.9% uptime guarantee and can ensure optimal reliability and infrastructure monitoring.
4) Affordability
Managed web hosting is a one-stop solution that eliminates the need for hiring additional resources to manage your servers or technical needs. Plus, it is often more financially feasible to hire experts who come equipped with the expertise, experience and tools needed to manage the website's storage and accessibility.
5) 24/7/365 Technical Support
With managed web hosting, businesses can enjoy round-the-clock technical support. A dedicated team will be at their disposal 24/7 to promptly fix any technical issues that may arise while ensuring an intuitive user experience.
